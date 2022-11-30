Shwashwi: Voguish Gauteng summer cup trends

Yours in gossip attended the annual Gauteng Betway Summer Cup at the Turffontein Racecourse on Saturday.

Celebs, fashionistas, socialites, and horseracing lovers flocked in their numbers to the venue. The theme was “The Golden Summer”, and boy did the attendees bring their A-game, given the event has taken place without an audience for the last couple of years due to Covid-19.

Shwa was fortunate enough to be hosted at the Voguish Marquee and as usual, there were some of your favourites socialites.

While minding her own business, Shwa spotted Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse … Darling has been through so much this year, ag shem! She rocked up in a simple gold dress with those matching race hats.

Shwa hopes you had a blast, got to unwind away from the political squabbles that you face on a daily basis.

Shwa also spotted former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Brinnette Seopela, who came with a friend and an entire television crew.

Perhaps she’s one of the two housewives making a return after the show was brought to a halt due to an altercation between housewives Christall Kay and DJ Tira’s wife, Gugu Khathi.

Just out of curiosity, Shwa wished she were a fly to find out what Gavin Hunt was discussing with Brinnette.

Anyways baby girl, perhaps you could have chosen another dress to wear, because that one was not on. Your breasts were practically popping out … too small maybe?

Former Miss Teen Nomthi Vithi, who is definitely not a teenager anymore, also made an appearance. Shwa was wondering what ever happened to her, but moi is glad you showed up and slayed.

Entertaining the guests was Simphiwe Majola, who made sure that they were well-taken care of. On the music side were DJ Zinhle, amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ, a couple of DJs and upcoming artists Mziwa and Nomzy T.

