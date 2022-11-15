Shwashwi: All White Durban Picnic hosted by Khuzani sold out

Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose became the first artist in his genre to host a sold-out event during the Gcwalisa Spring All-White Picnic held at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

It was a night to remember for the maskandi fraternity as Khuzani infused three genres on the same stage, from maskandi to hip hop and house.

Indeed, it was a momentous occasion, despite the negative stuff I heard happened behind the scenes leading up to the event.

To crown it all, Khuzani booked his Maskandi rival Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele to come and perform at his do.

While on Mthandeni, maskandi artists are on another level. The guy walked away with a R250 000 booking fee from Khuzani’s event alone. I’m uncertain what makes him so attractive, but he certainly knows his worth and value.

Moi met famous inyanga and businessman Dr Khehlelezi. He came with his crew wearing a branded white jacket, claiming it is his design and concept.

I hear the original designer is crying tears to fill a river, accusing you of stealing his idea. Do the right thing Khehlelezi; credit the boy; he is trying to make a living.

While we are still talking about sangomas and izinyanga, I saw Zodwa Wabantu bowing down to award-winning rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest.

She claims she was bowing because she respects Nyovest and admires his achievements in the industry.

Keep giving people their flowers while they are still alive, you are a role model, Zodwa.

It was a rainbow nation event indeed, even Nkabi Nation owner Big Zulu ascertained he shows face on his return from performing in Italy.

I love how you harmoniously work with everyone in the industry. I was thrilled by your performance with DJ Tira and Xowla.

Refreshing it was to see popular maskandi singer Ntencane honoured with a plaque for reaching gold status sales for his previous album. You are a talented, blessed little soul.

It is rare to reach such a milestone nowadays, what with live streaming on the ascendancy.

Also present were Cevuzile, AKA, Dumakahle and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Big ups to Khuzani and his manager Mthokozisi Zuma. See you at next year’s event.

