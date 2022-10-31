Shwashwi: Lagerfeld hasn’t lost his magic

Yours in everything fabulous headed out to the private preview Karl Lagerfeld’s new and exclusive collection in Sandton City on Thursday.

For a while Shwa was a little sceptical about going to this event because of the terrorist attack scare doing the rounds.

Anyways, we got to exclusively, view, feel and touch the collection and if you know Karl and his sense of style, then you’ll know the collection is out of this world. It caters for everyone.

Karl is a talented designer and always brings his fashionista talent and creativity to life through his collections.

The popular cut-off gloves he is famed for are the signature in his new collection, again.

Talk about perfect timing, included in the collection is the Gay Pride collection as it is international pride month.

The pride collection has rainbow colours popping up everywhere, but I must admit it is simple and sporty.

Shwa spotted some familiar faces, Tamara Dey rocked some new stuff from the collection, matching the entire ensemble so well, just like a fashionista.

It was good to see TT Mbha but he kinda seemed like he was hiding his face with his lime bucket hat. Who exactly are you hiding from? Shwa, perhaps?

Msaki was also there. Pearl Thusi came through with her older daughter Thando, looking so grown up.

Moi also spotted Simphiwe Majola.

Clearly, he got the memo as he was dressed in black and white as if he was going to meet the president or better still, getting hitched.

Oh, Shwa is curious, when exactly are you getting hitched? We would love to see how dramatic your wedding will be.

Just when we thought we’ve seen it all, Nigerian fashion designer Swanky Jerry graced the store with his presence, causing havoc with his team.

One thing they should know is, we do not care whether they are shooting vids or not, we have to do our work as media gurus and blocking us from taking pictures was just not cool.

Stop it, Naijas.

