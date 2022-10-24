Shwashwi:Tackling the black bull by the horns in new series

Yours in gossip attended the Black Conversations series viewing set to air on Mzansi Magic in the next few weeks.

Castle Milk Stout launched the much-awaited, four-part Black Conversation series as the main backers of the reality show.

It features South African opinionated personalities and media moguls, including Celeste Ntuli, Mthokozisi “Mablerh” Cele, Dineo Ranaka, Ayabonga Cawe and Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, to name a few.

The event was hosted at the View Boutique Hotel in Auckland Park, Joburg. It was well-attended, and it delivered thought-provoking conversations executed through a panel discussion.

Among the panelists were brand manager Khensani Mkhombo, creative leads at Joe Public United Tshepo Mogorosi and Xolisa Dyeshana and executive producer at Passion-Lane Musa Khumalo.

The team said the Black Conversations series was conceptualised as a component to drive the beer brand campaign, called “Don’t Fear Black, Savour It”. It is based on insights, indicating beer drinkers try “Inkunzi’emnyama” (black bull), as the beer is affectionately known to its drinkers because of the liquid’s dark colour.

As a purpose-driven brand strongly rooted in the celebration of Africans, this perception, held by consumers underlay a deeper subject, affecting society, which needed to be addressed. What I deduced is the negative affiliation associated with “black”, not just as a colour but as a concept, an attitude and an identity. Wait a minute, Shwa is now into politics.

Through the “Don’t Fear Black, Savour It” campaign, the brand seeks to unpack blackness positively but most of all, how people respond towards embracing blackness. Using the series as a vehicle, the beer brand seeks to open a platform to discuss blackness openly and authentically.

It was nice to see Tall A$$ Mo and Mome cuddling and looking happy. It was good to hear how the comedian has been coping and how he managed to go through cancel culture.

But let me not ruin the surprise on how conversations about cancel culture and black Twitter went.

I also spotted Musa Mseleku with MaCele, Andile Ncube, Gogo Dineo and the Zulu Brothers. Shwa must say Wiseman Ncube seems a bit shy, hey, or is it because he’s still new to the crowd?

