Hulisani Ravele under fire regarding Mampintsha’s funeral

Seasoned broadcaster Hulisani Ravele is under fire following her tweet about the late Mandlenkosi ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s funeral arrangements.

Ravele questioned why the Kwa-Zulu Natal government would be paying a portion of Mampintsha’s funeral costs.

“Why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral? A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money,” she wrote.

Um, why is the government paying for a citizen’s funeral? A citizen who was not an official, not killed by any accident, catastrophe, natural event, or anything that would warrant the spending of taxpayer’s money? @PresidencyZA Please explain and provide supporting legislation. — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) December 28, 2022

Ravele further stated that the government could’ve started a scholarship in his honour, and set up a music centre in the township he was born in.

“There are many appropriate ways to honour a talent. Meeting people who have money (or whose people could afford his funeral costs i.e. record label) halfway is not it.”

After social media users came for her she said she didn’t know that a funeral of a non-official government person being categorised also means the government pays for it. She said she thought it just meant they get official things, like a flag, and permission to bury in special places in the cemetery.

