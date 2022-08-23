I’m dying, I don’t want to die – Zoleka Mandela

Cancer survivor Zoleka Mandela penned a heartfelt post on her Instagram account on Tuesday saying the disease may be back to torment her.

This after excruciating pain that the 42-year-old has been nursing on her left rib.

The frantic granddaughter of former president Nelson Mandela and mother of six children said she is scared of the pending diagnosis.

“I’ve just had my CT scan and awaiting my results. I don’t even have the words to articulate my thoughts and feelings, the words to describe how scared I am right now,” she wrote.

“What do I tell my children? How do I tell them that this time around, I may not get to live life as a survivor. How do I tell them that everything will be okay when it’s not. I’m dying … I don’t want to die.”

