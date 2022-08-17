Infinite Boys’ member’s cause of death revealed

Infinite Boyz member Tony Mabaso has revealed the cause of death of his late brother, two years after the late musician’s untimely death.

Raphael died in 2021 and his family remained mum on the cause of his death, leaving his legion of fans wondering what could have cut his life short.

Tony has now broken his silence and revealed that he died of a heart attack. He also shared how Raphael’s death has affected him and his music career.

The artist, whose stage name is Antone, said Raphael complained of severe chest pains hours before he passed on, leaving many people speculating that he died of Covid-19. He added that the autopsy report, which the family received, later revealed that his brother had died of cardiac arrest.

The musician said although his brother died two years ago, the pain of losing him is still raw. “I feel like he died yesterday,” he said, adding that Raphael was a gentle and kind man who loved his family and music.

Tony said this year marks 10 years since the duo first broke into the music limelight, sharing that the milestone evokes mixed feelings.

“I am happy but at the same time I feel sad, because I wish he was physically here with me. It was something we both wanted to celebrate, but turns out God had his own plans, but I know he is looking down on me.”

Tony admitted that life has been challenging without Raphael, saying his older brother was like his mentor and the brains behind their career success. “He was a first born and always led the way. Our business affairs were handled by him and he had an ear for great music.”

He added that it has been tough for him, but believes with time he will heal, and stated that he is ready to continue with their legacy and make his brother proud. “It’s been really tough, but I’ve healed and ready to work again. I will always remember him with all the great work ethic.”

Tony explained that the biggest lesson he has leant from his brother is that everything is possible with God. “He did everything with a clean heart and positivity, he has proven to me that nothing is impossible if you believe. I’ll always be inspired by his great moves and putting God first in everything,” he said.

Since this year marks their 10-year anniversary in the music industry, he wants to honour him by making good music, and said he is working on his new music which he expects to drop in October.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author