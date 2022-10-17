It took 12 years, says Lamiez after winning big at Basadi awards

Radio and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy walked away with DJ and Presenter of the Year awards during the inaugural Basadi in Music Awards held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg at the weekend.

Another big winner was Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago, who also scooped two accolades, the Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year award and the Mosadi in Business Achievement award alongside DJ Zinhle and Dineo Ranaka.

Taking to social media to share the thrilling news, Lamiez penned a letter to her mother on how it has taken 12 years to build her brand. She also wrote that she owes both the awards to her mother, who is also her manager.

“This win is for every little girl with just a dream, see whilst it looks easy on social media, it’s far from it, but when you work hard, absolutely no one can take it away from you. Your time will come,” wrote Lamiez.

Lamiez’s husband, hip-hop star Khuli Chana, congratulated her and gushed over his wife bringing home the two top awards. “It’s so fulfilling to witness all your hard work paying off, watching you grow inspires me,” he wrote.

The awards evening was hosted by Anele “Ney the Bae” Zondo and Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, who introduced performers including Makhadzi, who delivered an electrifying performance and was named Artist of the Year.

Other performers included Gospel Artist of the Year nominee Mmatema, Rap/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year nominee Nadia Nakai, Relo of Skwatta Kamp fame and KB Motsilanyane.

Other winners included Boohle, who bagged Sampra Amapiano Artist of the Year award, Phumla Music who won the Kaya959 Afropop Artist of the Year gong, Lizwi who took home the Sofnfree Dance Artist of the Year gong, and Zodwa Mabena who bagged the AC Wines Jazz Artist of the Year award.

The SAMRO Songwriter of the Year gong was presented to Skye Wanda. Amanda Maliba bagged the Entertainment Journalist of the Year award while Prudence Mathebula won the Radio Producer of the Year award.

