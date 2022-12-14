Kelly Khumalo confidently flaunts her bulging baby bump

Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo posted pictures of her baby bump to put to rest wild speculation about her pregnancy.

In her latest social media post, the Empini hitmaker can be seen strolling down a beach bare-footed and in a bikini. The baby bump is also evident for everyone to see, and the musician looks confident of welcoming her third child.

Although Khumalo has not said anything officially about her pregnancy, she has given her followers and fans something to talk about.

On Thursday last week, the singer posted a picture on social media confirming the rumours about her pregnancy. The post attracted congratulatory messages from fellow celebrity friends.

According to media reports, the father of the child is former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and Khumalo’s boyfriend of three years Mthokozisi Yende.

