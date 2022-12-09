Kelly Rowland impressed by Nyovest’s electrifying performances

American TV personality Kelendria Kelly Rowland is back in Mzansi for the “You Belong” campaign, a partnership between the US singer and alcohol brand Brutal Fruit.

The campaign is all about women and making them feel that they belong.

“Many people made me feel like I belong, my mother, husband, kids, and my father who I have just recently reconnected with. My father made me feel like I belong in his life as his daughter,” Rowland said.

During a media briefing at The Leonardo in Sandton on Friday, hosted by Thando Thabethe, the former Destiny’s Child singer also shared that she hopes to work with local rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest in the future, saying she is always impressed by his electrifying performance.

Rowland further shared that after being in the country several times, she looks forward to going out and dance during her stay.

“What I love the most about South Africa is the food. I eat so well here, and I love just connecting and hanging out with the people. Everybody is just so warm here, and I love the different accents and cultures,” she said.

