Kwaito musician Doctor Malinga pays R100K to the taxman

Doctor Goodwill Malinga has paid R100 000 to the SA Revenue Service (SARS) with the money he raised with the help of industry friends and fans, the kwaito musician said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sunday World, Malinga said: “I’ve been transparent from the start when I spoke out about my problems, and I have said before that I will remain transparent going forward.”

He now owes the taxman a total of R400 000. This after he broke down on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill as he related his running battles with the taxman.

During the podcast a week ago, the Via Orlando hitmaker shared with the world his financial woes and revealed that he owes SARS R500 000.

This week, Malinga poured cold water over rumours that Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee has given him R500 000, only saying the acclaimed DJ has donated some money for him to sort out his challenges.

Makhadzi also came to Malinga’s rescue by adding him to the line-up for her upcoming one-woman show. Malinga gave a shout-out to EFF leader Julius Malema, amapiano pioneer Kabza de Small, singer Busiswa, and recording artist and businessman Oskido. He also gave thanks to the podcast.

Just paid 100k to SARS

Thank you so much Fam

Thanks bye 🙏🙆‍♂️ — DR MALINGA (@drmalinga) September 14, 2022

