Amapiano star Lady Du, has called on her fans to rally behind her upcoming music release after opening up about a difficult two-year period involving her manager.

The musician, whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, took to Facebook to announce that she would be dropping an EP on December 4, asking her supporters to stream the project as she attempts to move forward with her music career.

In her post, Lady Du suggested that her relationship with her manager had been a difficult experience, alleging that she had endured bullying during the two-year period.

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“Guys ngey 4 zika December Ngcela Ning ngenze happy ngiyan Ncela I’m dropping after 2 years of fighting imanager yam ing bullisha please stream my EP he said I’ll be nothing without him,” she wrote. (Guys, on the 4th of December, please make me happy, please. I’m dropping after 2 years of fighting my manager bullying me. Please stream my EP, he said I’ll be nothing without him).

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Her appeal comes against the backdrop of personal challenges that have also affected her ability to participate in the music industry.

Responding to questions from social media fans about her absence from the recent March on March protests against illegal immigrants, Lady Du explained that she had been grieving the loss of her father and was not emotionally in a position to participate actively.

“Guys I couldn’t support March on March actively I just lost my dad so it was a very dark time for me to get out the house,” she wrote in a follow-up comment.

Her father was Mbuyiselo DJ Choc Ngwenya, a DJ, music pioneer, and producer who passed away on April 11, 2025, at the age of 51.

ALSO READ: Thank you for saving my life, says Lady Du to baby-daddy

Her explanation highlighted the personal grief she had been navigating alongside the difficulties she described in her professional life.

Despite the challenges, the musician is now looking ahead to December 4.

The musician’s announcement has also opened up conversations about the challenges artists face behind the scenes, particularly the influence of management relationships on their careers and confidence.

For Lady Du, the upcoming release represents an opportunity to reconnect with her supporters and let her music speak as she enters another chapter of her career.

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