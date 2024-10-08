Makhadzi slams netizens for buying Chris Brown tickets, not hers

International award winner Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known by her stage name Makhadzi, has slammed South Africans.

Makhadzi is not happy about South Africans being able to buy tickets for the upcoming Chris Brown concert in two days.

Big Concerts announced last week that tickets for the first date of the show were sold out. A day later, it was announced that a new date had been added for fans who still had the desire to attend the show.

The Limpopo-born singer said people in Mzansi have failed to buy out tickets for her one-woman show. The show is set to take place in December at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

‘SA is a movie, fails to buy tickets for my December show’

“South Africa ke (it’s) movie so nna I must take 10 years to sell out Peter Mokaba stadium. Chris Brown lamofa (you are giving him) two hours. Yoo Lenalede tshele (You have serious issues). Gale bona batho lena lebo hyper nyana shem (When you see people, just give nice vibes),” wrote Makhadzi.

Makhadzi has in the past hosted a “One Woman Show” in her hometown in Limpopo, which proved to be an outstanding success. With a wonderful musical talent and stage presence, the gifted artist left the audience in awe and demanding more.

This year the show will be taking place on December 21 at the Peter Mokaba stadium.

Makhadzi recently released her fourth album, titled Miracle Child, on Thursday midnight.

In the album, Makhadzi features gospel star Lebo Sekgobela, music producer Master KG, and amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter, among others.

New album

“The album has 21 songs, and I wrote all those songs. [It] is a reflection of my musical journey,” she told Sunday World.

“I’ve seen God taking me from the ground and elevating me to another level. It has been a long, challenging, yet fulfilling journey. I can only grow from here.”

Makhadzi has been releasing tracks off this album in single form over the past few weeks.

