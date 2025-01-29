Makhadzi throws lifeline for 20 tertiary students

The plight of South African students seems to have pulled at musician Makhadzi’s heartstrings.

As tertiary institutions are opening, thousands of students are being excluded due to lack of funds.

But all is not lost, as Limpopo born star, Ndivhudzannyi “Makhadzi” Ralivhona offered to pay the registration fees for 20 struggling students.

Invited students on her Facebook page

She took to Facebook and wrote:

“Are you a student struggling to register for the 2025 academic year? I would like to assist 20 students by covering their registration fees.”

Eligible students must meet the following requirements:

“Send your proof of acceptance and a short motivation explaining your situation. WhatsApp 076 238 2014.

“Only 20 students will be selected, so make sure to apply ASAP!

Education is the key to success, and I would love to lend a hand to open doors. Let’s build a brighter future together. #MakhadziCares #EducationForAll #GivingBack #RegisterForSuccess#Maarab,” she wrote.

Post attracted hundreds of desperate students

The post attracted hundreds of desperate students.

Joyce Shirinda wrote: “ only have until tomorrow to register for my PHD. I am soo devastated. Come through for me please.”

Lungi Malinga said: “Please help me get her attention. I messaged her as requested and sent all necessary documents. It only has 1 tick and the deadline for registration is tomorrow.”

Another student, Sesona Tswane said: “I’m in need of money to register. And I can’t register due to that because my NSFAS hasn’t responded yet and I’m afraid my space may be taken or be full in my course. Your help would be appreciated.”

Sunday World spoke to Makhadzi’s friend, Isaiah “Bumba” Letsoalo, who confirmed that the Facebook post is authentic.

“I just spoke with Makhadzi and she confirmed that the post is authentic,” said Letsoalo.

At this stage it is not clear how much is set aside for this project.

Makhadzi confirmed the generous offer

Makhadzi later confirmed the offer.

Speaking to Sunday World, Makhadzi said: “What motivated my decision to help 20 students pay their university registration fees is the fact that most students pass matric and have financial challenges due to poor background. I know the struggles of our youth and many of my peers are still faced with the same financial struggles. So I know that education is a powerful tool for change.”

She said that most students are bright and capable but their dreams are often stifled by financial constraints.

“I believed that by stepping in to assist them, I am not only alleviating their immediate burdens. But I’m also inspiring a sense of hope and opening a world of possibilities for them. Education should not be an unattainable luxury. It should be a right and a pathway to a better future,” said Makhadzi.

Wants to create a legacy for other stars to follow

“Also, I started this drive because I want to create a ripple effect within the community. By helping these students, I’m hoping to encourage my counterparts to support their local schools. I envisioned a future where students could focus on their studies without the constant worry of financial limitations. Knowing that their community believes in their potential,” she continued.

“With this initiative, I’m also hoping to mentor these students. I want to guide them through their academic journeys and help them navigate the complexities of university life. Together, we can build a brighter future, not only for ourselves but also for generations to come,” said Makhadzi.

