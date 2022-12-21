Messi is becoming ‘Instagram d’Or’ with World Cup post

Lionel Messi’s World Cup picture celebrating Argentina’s historic victory against France in the final was this week confirmed as the most liked post on Instagram ever.

Currently sitting on 70 million and counting, Messi’s Instagram post overtook the picture of an egg, which sat at 57 million likes – overtaking Kylie Jenner’s 2018 photo with 18 million likes.

The 35-year-old’s post also surpassed the post of his all-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, where they were both captured playing chess together in a Luis Vuitton advert the day before the World Cup – with the post sitting at a total of 42 million likes.

However, Ronaldo still holds the record of being the most followed celebrity on the social media platform, currently sitting on 520 million followers, right behind him is Messi with 406 million followers.

The Paris Saint-Germain star also broke the record for having the most liked reel on Instagram, also posting after the World Cup, with 19,7 million likes – overtaking his own reel in a Pepsi advertisement that went viral on the platform back in 2021.

His World Cup triumph with Argentina sealed his status of having won every major trophy that he has ever competed in. He has also broken football records of legends of the game – and is now breaking other records outside of sport.

