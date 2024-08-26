Moments of doubt led me to this award – Skeem Saam’s Lethabo

Skeem Saam actress Lethabo Mekoaa, who plays the character of Ntswaki, walked away with the Best Newcomer Actress Award at the seventh Royalty Soapie Awards.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

Gushing about her win, Mekoaa said she was beyond grateful to be recognised.

She said this moment is a testament to the hard work, passion, and resilience that has driven her every single day.

“To my family, friends, and fans, thank you for believing in me and supporting my dreams. This award is not just mine; it is ours,” she wrote on social media.

“Every audition, every late-night rehearsal, every moment of doubt, has led me to this incredible achievement. But this is just the beginning.

“I am excited to continue sharing my story, my growth, and my art with all of you. Here is to many more milestones, learning experiences, and celebrations.

“The journey ahead is long, but I am ready for it with all of you by my side.”

Trailblazer Award

Legendary filmmaker, producer, and playwright Duma Ndlovu was celebrated with the prestigious Trailblazer Award.

The esteemed accolade recognises Ndlovu’s contributions and pioneering spirit in the television industry.

It highlighted his significant and groundbreaking advancements in the world of soap operas.

The award is a testament to Ndlovu’s exceptional legacy in the entertainment industry and his unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling through television.

As a renowned figure in the field, Ndlovu’s impact has been felt far and wide, inspiring and influencing countless individuals within the television and film community.

“Receiving the Trailblazer Award is a tremendous honour and I am deeply humbled by this recognition,” said Ndlovu.

“I am privileged to have been a part of the evolution of television, and I am committed to continuing to push the envelope in creating compelling and diverse narratives for audiences around the world.”

List of some of the winners:

Outstanding supporting actor – Crispen Nyathi as Charleston in DiepCity

Outstanding supporting actress – Harriet Manamela as Meikie in Skeem Saam

Outstanding male villain – Mduduzi Mabaso as Mgedeza in DiepCity

Outstanding female villain – Deli Malinga as Mamzobe in Umkokha – The Curse

Outstanding couple – Lerato Mvelase as Dumisani Mbebe as Noxolo Nobengela and Melisizwe Nobengela in The Estate

Outstanding newcomer – Nefisa Mkhabela as Ona in House of Zwide

Outstanding young performer – Karabo Magongwa as Keletso in House of Zwide

Outstanding lead actor – Motlatsi Mafatshe as Molefe in House of Zwide

Outstanding lead actress – Zikhona Sodlaka as Bulelwa Mxenge in Gqeberha – The Empire

Outstanding daily TV drama – The River

Most watched show – Uzalo

Viewer’s choice best actor – Mahlatse Moropo as Letetswe in Skeem Saam

Viewer’s choice best actress – LethaboMekoa as Ntswaki in Skeem Saam

Most popular show – 7de Laan

Lifetime achievement award – Jeremiah Mofokeng

Social cohesion – Binnelanders

