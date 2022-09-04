Motaung in a pickle over Kotlolo claims

Radio personality and reality show star Mohale Motaung is in hot water.

This comes after he failed to meet the deadline to apologise to Feather Awards founder Thami Kotlolo for implicating him in the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Motaung named Kotlolo and TT Mbha among people who knew about the alleged abuse in his relationship with Mhlongo.

Motaung further alleged Kotlolo condoned his physical abuse and that Kotlolo instructed him to return to his marital home

after he suffered abuse at the hands of Mhlongo.

Motaung made the allegations in a tell-all interview with Aldrin Sampear on Showmax.

Kotlolo retorted immediately and denied Motaung’s version of events. He, however, admitted to having facilitated a

meeting between the former love birds at his house following an “alteration”.

“At no point was a suggestion made by me that Mr Motaung must return to a home or relationship where there was ongoing abuse, and he knows this,” Kotlolo said in a statement.

Thami Dish, as Kotlolo is popularly known, then proceeded to hit Motaung with a letter of demand. Sunday World now

understands the matter is likely to be settled in court after Motaung failed to retract his statement.

Motaung confirmed that he has not responded to Kotlolo’s letter of demand because he was advised by MultiChoice not to do so. “I did not respond because I was told no to do so by the channel,” he said.

According to a close source, Kotlolo lost on gigs because of Mohale’s allegations.

“Remember, Thami is a social activist and his public image is everything in his career, after the interview he lost about three major gigs hence he is taking the matter forward,” said the source.

When asked for comment, Kotlolo confirmed that Motaung failed to respond to his demands and the matter is now headed to court.

A source at MultiChoice said the channel is behind Motaung and it is backing him up with legal aid too.

