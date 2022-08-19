“My ex moered me for refusing to give him breakfast”- Moneoa

Afrobeats musician and actress Moneoa Moshesh- Sowazi has dropped a bombshell when she alleged that her ex boyfriend and businessman Phiwe Maphanga has beaten her up like an unwanted step child.

The singer alleged Maphanga, who is romantically linked to Gauteng ANC deputy provincial secretary Tasneem Motara , has assaulted her almost to a pulp after complaining about her refusal to give her breakfast on New Years day few years ago.

The Isibhanxa hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to share how she was in a five-year abusive relationship with Maphanga.

Relating her alleged ordeal, the songbird said they went out on New Year’s Eve and she got too drunk after imbibing alcohol.

When he woke up in the morning, she said, Maphanga asked her to prepare him breakfast. She said she told him that she was still babalaazed and asked him to go and fetch the food in the fridge.

She said after a while, she woke up and greeted him but he was visibly upset with her. He then asked her what was is it that he did to her to deserve such a treatment from her. An argument erupted between them and he threatened to moer her. She said she told him that if he beat her up she would have him arrested.

“He would hit me on my face, and I would black out . At some point he had his knees on my shoulders and his hands around my neck when I told him that he was killing me he said he would never kill me, but he was teaching me a lesson and that is how the Range Rover came about. It was not a gift he bought for me because he felt guilty. He said the car will be in my name and he will pay and because he would lie effortlessly and I would believe him. He never paid it off. The bank continued to debit from me because the car was on my name, I ended up getting evicted because I could not afford my apartment,” the songstress claimed.

According to Moneoa, Maphanga told her to leave her record label Gallo and join his company, Dynasty.

“I cannot have access to my music, my album is not available on any major streaming platforms, and I cannot perform any song from my album Ziphinkomo. He made sure that he capitalized on the fact that I like my privacy, so he used that to his advantage. I lost my home appliances that were worth more than R500 000 because of his guy. He would block me or ignore my calls when I wanted him to pay for all these expenses.”

The singer said she opened numerous cases against Maphanga at Randburg and Sandton Police Stations but they disappeared.

This is a developing story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosey Woo (@moneoa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosey Woo (@moneoa)



