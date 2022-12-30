Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 12

American television host, actor, rapper and comedian Nicholas Scott Cannon, known as Nick Cannon, continues his rapidly growing family tree as he officially welcomed his baby number 12 two weeks ago. The new addition is Cannon’s fourth baby born this year alone, from different mothers.

Cannon’s wife Alyssa Scott took to social media on Thursday and shared a video of her giving birth with Cannon present in the hospital ward. Cannon welcomed baby number 12 on 14 December, a daughter named Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott also unveiled her tattoo for their late son Zen, who passed on in December 2021, when he was just five months old after suffering from a growing brain tumor.

“I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine,” she wrote.

The father of 12 has three children with model Brittany Bell, two sons Rise Messiah (10 weeks), and Golden Sagon ( 5), and a daughter Powerful Queen(2).

He also has three children with Abby De La Rosa – Beautiful Zeppelin, six weeks old, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon’s also father to son Legendary Love, five months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, three months, with model LaNisha Cole.

