Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku not coming back for ‘Outlaws’ season two

Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku, the actress from Outlaws, announced recently that she would not be returning for the Showmax series’ season two.

This week, Sunday World contacted Showmax to verify the actress’s departure from the series.

Nokwe-Mseleku will not be coming back because the show is taking a different turn, and her role as Sihle Biyela is currently being recast, according to one of the commissioning editors.

Although the return date of the show for its second season is still unknown, the cast will not be significantly altered.

The cast will only be expanding by a small number of new members.

Rich background in showbiz

Nokwe-Mseleku comes from a rich showbiz background. She is the daughter of legendary singers Bheki Mseleku and Tu Nokwe.

Her grandparents are Durban thespian Alfred Nokwe and opera singer Patty Masuku, and her aunt is Mango Groove’s vocalist Marilyn Nokwe.

Nokwe-Mseleku has previously disclosed that upon initially reading the script, she was drawn to the character of Sihle Biyela.

Sihle, according to her, embodies a well-rounded idea of what it means to be a Zulu girl who is truthful and grounded in community, yet yearns for more.

The aspiring young actress claimed that because of how similar her character is to her, she could relate to Sihle.

Memorable moments

“As measured as she is, she is a bit self-sacrificing. I say this with the greatest empathy because I know what it feels like to be overwhelmed,” she said.

“Sometimes I go to great lengths, almost to my own detriment. I could see that in her too. She’ll do anything for genuine love, and she’s an intuitive woman. I think that people can manipulate that side of her.”

Nokwe-Mseleku also mentioned that she will always treasure a lot of the memorable moments she had while filming the series.

She said at the time: “I shot a gun for the first time. I was so scared. The idea of having and utilising something that could end your life was beyond frightening for me.

“But after the first try, the fear started to dissipate.”

