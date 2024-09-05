Pearl Modiadie gearing up to dazzle in new legal drama

Actress and media personality Pearl Modiadie will be captivating viewers in the Showmax Original legal drama Law, Love, and Betrayal as Ayanda Gumede-Williams.

Ayanda desperately seeks her father’s approval.

She longs for a close father-daughter bond and for Gatsha to show her the kind of love she deserves, but he believes in tough love and shows it to her in his own way.

According to Modiadie, she did a lot of research in order to get ready for the role, but it was more emotional research than factual information.

“When it comes to facts and lawyers, we can only go as far as the script gives us. I had to dig deep to understand Ayanda’s character,” she said.

“I had to recall what it’s like to want something so badly and to fight for what you truly love. To be in love and have it not work out, to invest in friendships and then to be betrayed.

“To know the experience of winning and achieving your goals. I had to dig deep, remember those moments in my life, and add into this character.”

Playing strong characters

She goes on to say that Ayanda’s character is comparable to Yvonne from BET’s Redemption.

The media personality is now wondering whether she instills these qualities in her characters as a result of this.

“Like Yvonne, who is ambitious and pushes people to be their best, Ayanda shares that drive,” she explained.

“However, when I consider Kefilwe from Scandal!, she was a free spirit who just happened to be mixed up with the wrong people.

“So, she is quite different from these other characters. I think the common thread is that I often play strong characters.”

