Producer Charlie Kay reintroduces himself as a musician

Music sensation Charlie Kay has released a brand new single Solo as he journeys to a new era in the music industry.

The single featuring local favourite Cassper Nyovest and Gemma Griffiths was released on Tuesday.

“Solo signifies a new chapter in my musical journey. Now I’m surrounded by an amazing group of people who continue to elevate me,” said the artist.

Kay is a Zimbabwean-born, but UK-raised music producer and entrepreneur, who is now looking to have music projects under his own name.

He said he had always been interested to work with South African talent and having his all time favourite Cassper Nyovest on the track was a blessing.

“I have always been a fan of Cassper Nyovest so when we were in the studio together vibing, I played him the demo that I had with Gemma Griffiths on the hook. When Cassper heard the track, it didn’t take him long to jump in the booth and lay down a verse – the rest was history,” said Kay.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author