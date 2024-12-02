Profound honour as Lala Tuku takes seat at the Academy

Lala Tuku, a well-known figure in the television and creative industries, has been elected to join the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

This membership acknowledges her important contributions to the world of television and adds her to a select group of more than 900 professionals from more than 60 nations.

Tuku, who is currently the SABC’s acting group executive for video entertainment, leads with zeal and purpose, guiding the national broadcaster towards increased innovation and international involvement.

Her commitment to elevating South Africa’s voice in the global television discourse is demonstrated by her membership in the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Full circle moment

She said: “Joining the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a profound honour.

“It is an incredible opportunity to contribute to the global television dialogue and to represent South Africa’s thriving media industry on this esteemed global stage.

“A full circle moment for me.”

As the National Film and Video Foundation’s (NFVF) stakeholder manager, Tuku was instrumental in promoting South Africa’s active participation in the Emmy Awards.

Her leadership and strategic vision increased the NFVF’s visibility internationally and helped to build important relationships in the global television industry.

Her work brought attention to South Africa’s artistic prowess and introduced regional talent and productions to influential audiences around the world.

Access to exclusive events

As an Academy member, Tuku will have access to a special forum for idea sharing, critical debate of industry trends, and discussion of important issues facing the world’s media.

In addition to invitations to the International Academy Day and International Emmy World Television Festival, members will have access to exclusive events around the world, panels, and Academy board meetings.

Celebrating excellence in international television, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a stand-alone organisation.

Its members, who are representatives of the top media and television companies in the world, collaborate to promote creativity, teamwork, and idea sharing.

