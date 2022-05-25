Remembering the late Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi’s career and life

Nkululeko Habedi, better known by his stage name Flabba, died seven years ago after his then-girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele stabbed him to death.

The rapper was only 37 years old when he succumbed to his injuries at his home in Alexandra, Johannesburg. He was born in Orlando West in Soweto and later moved to Alexandra with his parents.

The rapper got his stage name after hearing his grandmother using the word flabbergasted. He looked it up and decided to call himself Flabba.

He was part of the seven-piece rap group Skwatta Kamp, a name derived from squatter camp, an informal settlement. The group was made up of Infa, Nish, Shugasmakx, Flabba, Nemza, Slikour, and Bozza.

It released four albums between 2002 and 2009 – Khut and Joyn which was released in 2002, Mkhukhu Funkshen in 2003, and Washumkhukhu in 2004. After the third album, the group took a break to focus on solo careers, returning in 2009 with the last album Fair and Skwear.

During their break and in between the third and fourth album, Flabba released his solo album Nkuli vs Flabba. The album won an award for Best Rap Album during the 13th annual South African Music Awards in 2007.

Some of the songs that Flabba worked on and which were the highlight of his career are:

Umoya, which was in Skwatta Kamp’s album Mkhukhu Funkshen, became a hip-hop anthem in South Africa in 2003. Bho Fatshe was one of his biggest singles after going solo. In 2014, Flabba was featured in Kwesta’s Do Like I Do and in 2011 he released his much-awaited single called Nay’Inkinga featuring rapper JR.

