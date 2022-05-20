Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome bouncing baby boy

American singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their baby boy, the couple’s first child together.

The couple announced the pregnancy in January with a stunning photoshoot. Rihanna used her pregnancy to push fashion boundaries, proudly showing off her naked bump whenever she could.

