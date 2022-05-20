Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome bouncing baby boy

American singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their baby boy, the couple’s first child together.
The couple announced the pregnancy in January with a stunning photoshoot. Rihanna used her pregnancy to push fashion boundaries, proudly showing off her naked bump whenever she could.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: A$AP Rocky tops trends after cheating rumours
For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.
Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.