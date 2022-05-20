E-edition
Subscribe
Celebrity News

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome bouncing baby boy

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Getty Images

American singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed their baby boy, the couple’s first child together.

The couple announced the pregnancy in January with a stunning photoshoot. Rihanna used her pregnancy to push fashion boundaries, proudly showing off her naked bump whenever she could.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @rihsflo

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcdxW6RLEHn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkhttps://www.instagram.com/p/Cb2Auh0gVUB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Also Read: A$AP Rocky tops trends after cheating rumours

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

    Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes