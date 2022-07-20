SABC confirms Dineo Langa’s departure from ‘The Estate’

The SABC has confirmed that actress Dineo Langa is leaving The Estate, a gripping premium drama series on S3.

Langa plays the character of Mmakoena Molefe and will be on air until late in September.

“Dineo Langa is leaving the show to pursue other on-screen interests. While it will be sad to see her leave S3’s Estate family, we wish her all the best with her upcoming projects,” reads the statement from the public broadcaster.

Mmakoena assisted Dumisani and the Thembalethu Land Association to emerge victorious at the end of season two of the drama series.

She also has vested interest in seeing due processes followed for the sake of everyone, but is about to face her biggest challenge yet.

