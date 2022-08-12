SABC news anchor Lisakhanya is officially Mrs Mkhize

SABC isiXhosa news anchor Lisakhanya Pepe has tied the knot to her longtime partner and father of her daughter.

The couple got married recently in a traditional ceremony attended by their families and friends in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape.

Posting on social media on Friday, Lisakhanya wrote that her turn in being a bride had finally come and said she is now Mrs Mkhize.

Though she did not reveal the identity of her husband, she thanked her colleagues and friends for their messages. “Let me say thank you to you all. I could not reach all your comments and posts, trust me I tried. I love you guys so much,” she wrote.

As per the norm in isiXhosa and other African cultures and traditions, Lisakhanya shared that her in-laws have given her a new name, Osisipho Mkhize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisakhanya_Pepe (@lisakhanyapepe)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author