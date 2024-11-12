Sabelo ‘Ntombeningi’ Sithole spills beans over dating married man

Media personality Sabelo “Ntombeningi” Sithole is accused of being a home wrecker after he allegedly stole Muzi “Mziwa” Gazide, the Afro-pop musician and husband of Mbali Ngubane.

Photos and WhatsApp messages support these tidbits about cheating allegations. In one of the text messages, Mziwa wrote: “I miss you; when will I see you?”

Ntombeziningi responded: “When do you want to see me? When is she leaving?”

To which Mziwa replied: “I’m pushing her to leave by the weekend. I hope you’ll be free so I can be all yours.”

Mbali is pregnant

In another message, Ntombeningi wrote: “Baby wami [my love], how’s your day? I’m so sorry for the late response. I was busy. Are you okay though?”

Mziwa responded: “I’m not ok; I miss you.”

A deeply concerned source told Sunday World that Mziwa and Mbali have been together since 2014.

“They got married two years ago, and Mbali is seven weeks pregnant. They do not have kids,” said the source.

“What’s more painful is that he did not tell his wife that he’s gay. In front of his wife, he acts straight, but behind closed doors, he is Ntombeningi’s boyfriend.

“It’s worrying because Mziwa’s marriage is already showing some cracks. He spends hours on the phone with Ntombeningi, and he always finds excuses to spend time with Ntombeningi.”

A little secret

When approached for comment, Ntombeningi denied seeing Mziwa behind his wife’s back. When he was told that there was evidence, he started singing like a canary.

“I’ll just be honest with you; I’ve been dating Mziwa since February this year. It started as an honest friendship, but this year he asked me out,” said Ntombeningi.

“He told me he’s always been gay, but his wife and family have no idea. He couldn’t tell them because they might disown him.”

He said this was their little secret, as they are both married.

“It wasn’t supposed to come out like this because we’re both married. However, I always encouraged him to come clean for the sake of his wife and family,” said Ntombeningi.

I don’t want our families to know

Mziwa denied everything and said: “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not dating Ntombeningi; he’s just my friend.”

When he was also told about the evidence, he spilt the beans: “I don’t want our families and my wife to know about this.

“It was a mistake; it wasn’t serious. I’ve been doing business with her since February, and I got tempted. I also don’t want bad publicity.”

Mbali was taken by surprise when she was also approached. “I’m utterly shocked, and I wasn’t aware of this,” she sobbed before hanging up.

