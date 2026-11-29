“I would do anything to have my privacy back,” says Somizi Mhlongo, reflecting on the cost of fame.

Older, wiser and more introspective, the 53-year-old says he finds joy in the peace of solitude, far from the prying eyes of the public.

While not suggesting that he no longer enjoys his celebrity status or appreciates the success it has brought him, Mhlongo reflects on the importance of establishing healthy boundaries.

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“What people don’t know they can’t destroy or attack. So, try as much as you can to have more of a private life versus more of a publicly exposed life,” he told Sunday World.

Performer’s persona vs private individual

Mhlongo believes entertainers are framed according to their onstage personas, the characters they play and the personalities they project.

He says sometimes audiences struggle to make the distinction between the performer and the private individual.

“With me, it’s not difficult at all because what you see is exactly what it is. Who I am on TV or anywhere else is who I really am, except there’s one part that people don’t know about me: that I’m an ambivert. So, there’s an extroverted side of me and there’s an extremely introverted side of me.

“Like now — I am at my happiest because I’m home, and I’m alone and I can do whatever I want to do.”

This admission is not a rejection of his supporters either. Mhlongo says his relationship with his audience remains rooted in authenticity, humility and ubuntu.

“No matter how big my brand becomes or no matter how successful I become, the understanding of our relationship hasn’t changed,” he says.

Born into fame

Mhlongo was born into fame. The son of South Africa’s showbiz royalty, the late Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, and nephew of late Afro-music icon Busi Mhlongo, his life has almost always played out in public. Whatever Mhlongo touches, says and does makes headlines.

The flamboyant media personality has built a career on being seen and heard. From his early days on television dramas such as Scavengers and Undenzani Melwane and later in Sarafina! to becoming one of South Africa’s most recognisable television and radio personalities, Mhlongo has made a name for himself through his humour, outspoken personality, fashion and ability to command an audience.

Relatability

“The relatability is the currency for success … My people know me. My people know my heart and my people know my intentions,” he says, explaining that people gravitate towards entertainers because they connect with their stories, personalities, music or art.

Mhlongo went on to establish himself as a choreographer, working on major productions and events, including the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Fifa World Cup and the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, among others.

His career expanded into television presenting, reality television, radio, judging and hosting.

Reality shows

Audiences have watched him as an Idols SA judge and followed his life on Living the Dream with Somizi.

His reality show, which premiered in 2016, offered viewers an intimate look into his relationships, friendships, family life and professional ambitions.

The wedding special Somizi & Mohale: The Union took that access further, placing his relationship with Mohale Motaung at the centre of a televised celebration.

The breakdown of their relationship also unfolded in public. Social media, which can either be a gift or a curse, allowed the public to weigh in, in real time.

Despite the scrutiny that has accompanied his fame, however, Mhlongo continues to move between creative spaces in a multifaceted a career that has evolved across generations.

“I am not pretentious. I share my truth. And my truth is to inspire and make someone realise that your beginning doesn’t have to hold you back and you can change your circumstances,” he says.