Thabo Mkhabela, who plays ‘stingy’ Leshole opens up

Thabo Mkhabela, who plays Leshole Mabitsela on SABC1’s Skeem Saam, made his long-awaited return to the small screen this week, and it didn’t go unnoticed as the character’s “stingy” ways set tongues wagging on social media.

This after his character Leshole asked the woman he had taken out to dinner to pay for half the bill – a move which has divided public opinion.

The actor told Sunday World that what his character did opened up a debate on how couples ought to share financial responsibilities.

“I think what Leshole did has always been there. We have had people complaining about the 50/50 concept,” he said.

“To Leshole, who has an independent woman, this meant that she wouldn’t mind paying for her food, and no it was not about the money but goodwill.”

In 2020 his on-screen father, Charles Maja, sadly passed away and this has been very hard for the actor as they shared a special bond on and off screen. “We would discuss everything and being with him I learnt a lot, and I hope wherever he is he is proud of how far I have come with the character.”

Mkhabela grew up in a village in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, and has always loved dancing and poetry.

He initially wanted to study law at the University of Limpopo but because of space limitations he decided to study performing arts two years later.

“I really did not like it. I even consulted at home and they said I should study for one year and change the following year.

“To my surprise I fell in love with the arts, and I never looked back.”

Portraying a character has its challenges, and the actor said that he draws inspiration from other people’s situations around him.

“Sometimes when I know I have a problem knowing where the story is going, I consult the directors and the writing team, just to be sure.”

Besides acting he is teaching performing arts to aspiring actors.

He also clarified that he is not a lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology.

“The lecture thing was blown out of proportion. People went on social media and posted that but I’m just an actor and a casting director.”

Mkhabela left Skeem Saam at the end of season nine when his character joined the army to fulfil his dream job of being a pilot.

Mkhabela said his journey with the popular soapie has been beautiful as he has grown.

“It has been a journey in which I have learned a lot.

“I joined Skeem Saam after I finished my degree, and I must say performance- wise I have grown, and it has been amazing to experience,” said Mkhabela.

“I did not really leave the soapie. I have been working behind the scenes as a casting director, and I was grateful to have been given that opportunity,” he said.

“It is breathtaking because I actually go find the people who fit the character or role written on script.”

Season 11 premiered this week, and Leshole made his sudden comeback, which had everyone talking.

“Viewers can expect to see a nice storyline with a lot of twists. I do not want to spoil the fun for everyone.

“Whether he is going to have better luck this time in life will be revealed as time progresses,” he said.

