Suspended Ukhozi FM’s Ayanda Msweli launches podcast

Traffic reporter Ayanda Msweli, who has been suspended by SABC radio station Ukhozi FM, has launched his own traffic podcast.

Msweli, who was responsible for the traffic reports on Ukhozi FM, was unscheduled for reasons that the station could not divulge. SABC’s Gugu Ntuli said she could confirm that Msweli was indeed unscheduled.

“This is a matter between the employer and employee, the SABC is not in a position to discuss the matter in the public domain.”

Msweli’s traffic podcast, Isemome, aired on Monday and is available at different times in the morning and the afternoon.

