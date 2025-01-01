The people have spoken, ‘Biri Marung’ is Song of the Year

Music lovers have spoken and voted for Biri Marung as their song of the year on six major radio stations in the country.

Biri Marung was played as the crossover song into the new year on those stations.

A total of eight songs won the coveted crossover prize on 18 national and regional radio stations in what has over the years turned out to be a highly controversial and disputed vote for the accolade.

Six major national radio stations — Metro FM, Radio 2000, Motsweding FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Kaya 959 and YFM — played the hit to cross over from the old year into 2025.

The creative forces behind the song are Scott’s Maphuma, Tebogo G Mashego, Ego Slim Flow, Mr Pilato and Focalistic & Cowboii.

It is no surprise that the song won overall because it has been saturating the airwaves for the past few months, thrilling music fans across the land.

A true song of the year

Siphokuhle Gift Mashiga wrote on Facebook: “Congratulations. I knew that this song is the one for 2025.”

“May the Lord bless you with more hit songs,” wrote Stamford Bridge, expressing his congratulations to the creators of the hit song.

“Biri Marung is a true song of the year due to popular demand,” said Kingsley Dlamini. “Go argue with your ancestors.”

Other than that, the following are the crossover songs for South African radio stations:

1. UKhozi FM — Gucci by Mthandeni featuring MaWhoo.

2. Motsweding FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato.

3. Choice FM — Chokslem by kharishma

4. Radio 2000 — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato.

5. Y — Biri Marung by Mr. Pilato.

6. Energy FM — Chokeslam by Karishma

7. Ligwalagwala FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato

8. Kaya 959 — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato

9. Capricorn FM — Chokeslam by Karishma

10. Thobela FM — Chokeslam by Karishma

11. Metro FM — Biri Marung by Mr Pilato

12. TruFM — Gucci by Mthandeni featuring Mawhoo

13. Phalaphala FM — Ri Vhana Vhu by Leroyale, DJ Awakening and Clauds

14.Gagasi FM — Sdakiwe Sbali by Blaqmajor

15. Umhlobo Wenene FM — Imbongolo by Khuzani featuring Sphesihle

16. Ikwekwezi FM — Koko by Isumi Lamadoda.

17. Munghana Lonene FM — Maseve Wa Thawula by Mlambya WaNdzumbha

18. Lesedi FM — Diqabanga by Sol Phenduka

