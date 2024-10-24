Veteran thespian Fana Mokoena drops EFF red overalls for acting

Actor and former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Fana Mokoena seems to be paddling back to acting space again.

This comes after Mokoena resigned from the party’s Central Command Team. He followed on the heels of Busi Mkhwebane, who recently left the EFF.

In 2014, Mokoena was elected as an EFF MP, serving as the party’s representative in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). Later in 2016, he moved to the National Assembly, where he remained until his resignation in 2020. In June of this year, Mokoena returned to Parliament after the May 29 general elections.

He served as a member of the Portfolio Committees on Trade, Industry, Competition, and Sport, Arts, and Culture.

Back to his first love, acting

Taking to social media this week, Mokoena posted a photo of thespians Warren Masemola and Desmond Dube. He added that he is honoured to be working with the two actors again.

“Two of the most simmered artists in this proud land. Good brothers come together again it is always a blast,” wrote Mokoena.

Mokoena started his acting career as a full member of the Playhouse Theatre company in 1993. In 1994 he made his television debut in the local TV film The Line.

He played a small role in the thriller Dangerous Ground in 1997. Later in 1999 he played Thula in the popular local television drama series Yizo Yizo.

In 2004, he portrayed the Rwandan general Augustin Bizimungu in the film Hotel Rwanda. Then in 2006 he played Jaws Bengu in the local series The LAB, a role which he played until 2009.

Illustrious acting career

In 2008, he appeared in a small role in the series Silent Witness. Then he played the role of Capt James Sikobi in the local drama A Small Town Called Descent in 2010.

In 2011, he appeared in the action biography film adaptation of Machine Gun Preacher. He played the role of John Garang alongside Gerard Butler.

Mokoena bagged a small role in 2012 in the thriller Safe House with Denzel Washington. The actor appeared alongside Brad Pitt as Thierry Umutoni in the zombie blockbuster World War Z in 2013.

He also portrayed the anti-apartheid fighter Govan Mbeki in the film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, alongside Idris Elba.

In 2021 he was also featured on Scandal! as the head of the family in one of the families. That was before he made an exit from the series.

