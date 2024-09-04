Watch: Cashflow Ngcobo dares Tumi Links to expose him

Controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo has dared his ex-fiancé’s Tumi Links to expose him.

This comes after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Tumi Links wrote: “I have been quiet for too long; dealing with a narcissist is the most difficult and painful thing one has to live with. Lord, help me deal with this one.”

Cashflow, who initially responded on his stories, said he has been waiting for this day to come and dared Tumi Links to expose him.

“I never said I would expose anyone. I never said I would write things about anyone. I said the person in question can go ahead and post and expose me, or I will do it myself and expose myself based on what they have been blackmailing me about,” he said.

Tired of living in fear

Cashflow further stated that he is tired of living his life in fear, saying every time he has a disagreement with Tum Links, he is threatened that he will be exposed.

“It is a common cause when dating someone; they are bound to know about your weaknesses and your dirty laundry.

“This is where I draw the line; I am tired of living my life in fear, and I still say it: the person in question must do it now and not tomorrow.

“Let me deal with this thing once and for all, because I’ll be happy and married after two or three years, and the person will start threatening to expose me.

“If you expect drama from me, then I am the wrong guy; forget about it.

“I am not the one to post things about my ex’s or business partners. I have been destroyed and betrayed by business partners and close friends before, and I have never retaliated.”

