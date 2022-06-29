IDC donates R2-million toward KwaZulu-Natal floods relief

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has donated R2-million in relief funds to KwaZulu-Natal families that lost loved ones and were left homeless when the torrential rains battered parts of the province in April.

The IDC has partnered with Rhiza Babuyile, a community development organisation.

Rhiza Babuyile CEO, Rashuping Morake, said: “More than 2 500 people are expected to benefit from relief efforts that will be carried out over the next four months. The support will include the provision of food, medical care, and blankets.

“Rhiza Babuyile will oversee the distribution of rescue packs including food and blankets, as well as deploy nurses and community healthcare workers to provide much-needed primary medical healthcare to affected communities.”

Morake said the relief efforts stemming from the donation would be focused in Umlazi, Inanda, Durban, and the surrounding areas.

“We are on the ground responding to the aftermath of the recent natural disasters which have plagued the province and left communities without important infrastructure, destitute, and without vital services and goods.”

Tshepo Ramodibe, IDC’s head of corporate affairs, said the IDC is not only focused on developing the country’s economy through investing in businesses, but is also concerned about the wellbeing and safety of South Africans.

“We believe our partnership with Rhiza Babuyile and their excellent track record bodes well in assisting us to restore affected communities’ lives and assist the KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government in their efforts to rebuild the province,” said Ramodibe.

He added that the initiative also highlights the agility and importance of collaboration between community organisations and private and public organisations in times of disaster.

“It is partnerships like these which enable fast and effective relief during crises in hard-to-reach areas.”

The floods destroyed more than 85 healthcare facilities in eThekwini, King Cetshwayo, iLembe, uMgungundlovu and Ugu districts, leaving a trail of disaster that left thousands of patients stranded.

Added Morake: “Partnerships between locally based community organisations and government institutions have proven to be most effective in responding to this level of crisis in the past, and we credit the IDC for entrusting Rhiza Babuyile with the responsibility to save lives and help KZN rebuild itself from a state of disaster to prosperity.”

