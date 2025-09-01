Elect people fit for purpose of serving Mzansi

The people who conceived democracy never considered the possibility of voters having no idea of what a properly run government should be like.

In a democracy the welfare of the country is not depended solely on people we refer to as “leaders”.

First, it is the people of a country that make the choice (through their votes) as to who should be their “leaders”.

Second, it is the commitment and capability of those they elect to do the job that would render the system workable at least.

It is therefore greatly depended on what the people of the country identify and mandate to become “leaders”, as well as the resolve of those mandated to carry out that mandate

proficiently.

This means the worth of a leader is in how he carries out the mandate voters have entrusted him/her with.

However, in South Africa the worth of a leader (in the form of a political party) seems to be determined by who gets the majority of votes. Even an appalling track record or dismal performance cannot dent the iconic status of a popular entity.

For example, the 31 years of running down the country by the incumbent “leader” seems to mean nothing to the electorate.

It seems the idea of governance as far as the majority of South African is concerned is all about who wins elections not who is most likely to run our affairs in an efficient manner that will avail adequate infrastructure, safety of citizens, efficient healthcare provision, properly run schools, producing innovation and progress.

This, the founders of democracy never took into consideration, and hence democracy does not always lead to a country being well-run.

The other factor never considered is how democracy would work within the monetary system. Unfortunately, it has been proven that within the monetary system it is all about marketing. People end up as iconic (“leaders”) due to the proficiency with which they are marketed and the gullibility of those they are marketed to.

The comprehension of the electorate of its own needs and how their choices are at the core of satisfying those needs is lost to them. They therefore have no capacity to assess the capability of those offering themselves to run their affairs to meet those needs.

Marketing does not come cheap. It is therefore the presence of financial backers with deep pockets that are crucial for anyone to get the votes that will elevate him into governing structures. From the very beginning to be allowed to stand up for election you need to pay some money. Regardless of being told that elections are “free and fair”, that anyone can stand for elections or elect anyone of their choice.

It is not anyone’s vision, brilliance, commitment, or honesty, but how these are planted in the minds of the electorate.

The voters that give credibility to the ANC follow their election victory with protests for service that has not been delivered.

Clearly in their thinking, you solve such problems only by taking to the streets. Lack of water, unreliable electricity, and medicineless clinics are not because of the people they have voted for. It is probably apartheid.

It is far-fetched in their brains that voting for people who can do the job is what can provide a solution.

As far as they are concerned you vote to express loyalty to the party you love and to make sure it wins elections against the ones you do not like, full stop. Nothing to do with the work it is supposed to do after you have given them the mandate.

The media is not helpful either in portraying political activity as only something akin to a sports tournament among political parties.

• Dr Mosalakae is medical doctor seized with the state of the nation