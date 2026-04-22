Johann Rupert’s Remgro completes disposal of remaining FirstRand shares for R3.6bn

Remgro, which is chaired by South Africa’s wealthiest man, Johann Rupert, has sold its remaining shares in financial services institution FirstRand for R3.6-billion.

The company confirmed this in a Stock Exchange News Services announcement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“Shareholders are referred to the Category 2 announcement released on SENS on 11 March 2026 and published in the press on 12 March 2026 in terms of which they were advised that, Remgro had disposed of 51 996 739 ordinary FirstRand shares (“FirstRand shares”) through on-market transactions.

“Subsequent to the aforementioned announcement, Remgro has disposed of its remaining 39 603 406 FirstRand shares through further on-market transactions for an aggregate cash consideration of R3 593 million.”

This is a developing story.

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