Former municipal manager in court for R2.4m tender fraud

A former municipal manager of the Bojanala district municipality in the North West was on Monday granted R10 000 bail by the Rustenburg magistrate’s court.

Pogisho Shikwane was arrested on Saturday for the alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, fraud, and corruption.

It is alleged that Shikwane plundered from the municipality R2.4-million that he irregularly awarded to a company called Big Time Strategic Consultants to provide information communication technology (ICT) audit services and development of an ICT strategy for the municipality in December 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said: “It is reported that Big Time Strategic Consultants was at the time appointed to render the same services at Moses Kotane municipality where the accused previously served as a municipal manager.

“The accused allegedly obtained written consent to inherit the said contract from Moses Kotane municipality as per regulation 32 of 2005 of the Municipal Supply Chain Management Regulations.

“Subsequent to the appointment, it is alleged that services were not rendered to Bojanala district municipality, however, over R2.4-million was allegedly paid unlawfully to Big Time Strategic Consultants.”

According to Rikhotso, the accused failed to protect the resources of the municipality. He said when Shikwane approved the tender, the municipality was low on budget and a similar service had recently been secured.

“It is reported that the municipality had not budgeted for the service at the time and a similar service had recently been obtained by the municipality.

“Therefore, the accused allegedly failed to ensure that the resources of the municipality are used effectively, efficiently, and economically. He allegedly also further failed to implement the supply chain management policy,” Said Rikhotso.

Shikwane has been ordered back in court on September 26 for disclosure.

