Metro police official to rot in jail for murder of his friend

Siyabonga Nkosinathi Mzolo, a former official at Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), and his friend Mfiseleni Mahlaba were on Wednesday sentenced to life in jail for murder by the high court in Johannesburg.

Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, said Mzolo and Mahlaba killed their mutual friend Mduduzi Mcambi in 2018 after an argument over a botched car deal.

It is understood that the former EMPD official sold a stolen car to the deceased’s sister. Mjonondwane said Mcambi sought to get his sister’s money back when his friends shot and killed him outside his shop in Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg.

“During the evening of 13 May 2018, Mcambi came out of his shop in Ivory Park and went to the water tap. Whilst there, he was shot several times by Mahlaba, Mzolo and an unknown man,” said Mjonondwane.

“The witnesses came out of the shop and saw Mzolo fleeing to his car and the other men [Mahlaba and the unknown man] [also] running away from the [crime] scene. The police, who were on their way to attend to a domestic violence complain, were stopped by community members and alerted about the shooting.”

Mjonondwane said Mhlaba, who fled on foot, was pointed out by the community and taken back to the crime scene, where the police confiscated his firearm and arrested him.

“The victim was taken to Tembisa Hospital where he died. The cause of death was determined as multiple gunshot wounds.”

Mahlaba confessed to killing his friend after state witnesses gave evidence about the shooting. The court heard from Mahlaba’s confession that all (the assailants) were armed with firearms, and that they shot at the deceased. Mhlaba said the first few shots came from Mzolo, followed by him.

State advocate David Mothibe argued that the accused had planned the murder considering that they were all armed.

Mothibe pleaded with the court to take into consideration that Mzolo, who is a former official of the EMPD, was “entrusted with upholding the rule of law” but chose to break it instead.

Commending the good work of the police and the community who reported the crime, Mjonondwane said: “The role played by the community leading to the apprehension of the accused, as well as the Ivory Park police officers who acted swiftly when they were alerted about the shooting, must be commended.

“The NPA commends the hard work of the prosecutor, senior state advocate David Mothibe and the investigating officers, Warrant Officer Nkosi and Captain Khumalo, in this matter.”

