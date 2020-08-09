Breaking News

COVID kills hundreds more

By George Matlala
A number of potential vaccine candidates are being developed and some show promising results.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has today reported that the cumulative number of people who have been infected by coronavirus is at 559 858. This is an increase of 4670 positive cases from yesterday.

Mkhize reported that there were 198 new COVID-19 deaths owing to the global pandemic, which brings the total number of people who have died due to the virus to 10 408.

The novel virus has killed 80 people from Eastern Cape, 32 from Gauteng, 63 from KwaZulu Natal and 23 from Western Cape.


The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 250 583, with 30 318 new tests conducted since the last report.

The recovery rate translates to 73% of all confirmed cases.

Gauteng continues to be the epicentre of the virus, with 19 2767 of cumulative numbers, followed by the Western with Cape 999 59 and Kwa-Zulu Natal at 98 068.

