Today’s stats for confirmed COVID-19 cases sits at 19 137. That’s an increase of 1134 since yesterday and 30 more deaths were also reported.

The total number of deaths is now 369.

Health minister, Doctor Zweli Mkhize, has reminded South Africans that using cloth face masks does not mean that they should stop practicing other preventative measures like hand-washing and social distancing.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom