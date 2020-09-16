Covid-19

64 more COVID-19 patients die, over 1900 more people get infected

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

 

 

South Africa’s COVID-19  cases have moved from 651 521 to 653 444 after 1923 more poeple tested positive for the zoonotic disease. The 1923 were recorded from 20 962 tests conducted, with 12 428 of those conducted in the private facilities and 8 534 in the public centres.

This brought the total number of tests conducted so far to 3 961 179.

Mkhize also said 64 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives to the virulent disease, increasing the death toll from 15 641 to 15 705.


“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and also thank the health  care workers that treated the deceased patients,” he said.

He also said that of the new fatalities,  24 were recorded in  KwaZulu-Natal,  14 in Gauteng,  nine in the Western Cape, six in the  Northern Cape ,  and 11 in Mpumalanga.

Mkhize also said of the 653 444 patients,  584 185  have recovered from the disease, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.4 percent.

