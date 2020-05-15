Popular KwaZulu Natal clergyman, Bishop Bheki Ngcobo, has paid a R1500 admission of guilt fine for breaking lockdown rules.

He failed to confine himself to his residence during the nation-wide lockdown between 27 March and 30 April this year.

The National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Natasha Kara, confirmed that Ngcobo paid the fine in the Durban Magistrates Court on Friday.

“During COVID-19 policing operations in preventing gatherings over the Easter period, the police went in search of Ngcobo to obtain a warning statement but could not contact him. His family mentioned that he had gone to the mountains to pray in solitude with nothing more than fruit for sustenance,” said Kara.

“However, his cellphone records and photographic evidence showed that he had not confined himself to where he said he was. In light of this evidence presented by Acting Regional Court Prosecutor, Ronitha Singh, Ngcobo opted to acknowledge guilt by paying the Admission of Guilt fine of R1500.00, which is the maximum fine for this offence,” added Kara.

Bishop Ngcobo, from the South African Zionist Church, is known for his utterances that his church Easter service would go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the responsibility that Bishop Ngcobo has taken for his actions. He is the leader of a large religious movement, and many people look up to him for guidance. He has accepted that what he has done is wrong, and he has done the honourable thing by pleading guilty. In this way, he accepts that whilst everyone has a right to Freedom of Expression, and Freedom of Movement, the limitation is justifiable within the current COVID-19 pandemic. He has affirmed to his congregants that the Rule of Law must always prevail”

Author



Nokuthula Zwane