CGE withdraws statement on Covid-19 vaxx on women’s sexual and reproductive health

Johannesburg – The Commission on Gender Equality (CGE) has retracted a statement it made on Covid-19 vaccination and the impact it has on women’s reproductive health.

“On 16th January 2022, the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) issued a public statement to the media in which we erroneously quoted an article published in a medical journal which alleges possible negative consequences of vaccination on women’s sexual and reproductive health,” CGE said.

“The CGE wishes to withdraw and retract the statement unreservedly. On reflection, we wish to acknowledge that issuing the statement was a regrettable error. We further regret that it led to unnecessary distraction of public attention away from our common fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the commission added.

CGE explained that its objective is the protection and fostering of democracy through ensuring the protection of vulnerable and marginalised communities, which includes ensuring that the information it uses is reflected accurately.

“The Commission will coordinate various education drives in collaboration with various health and medical experts in order to rectify any misinformation which may have occurred as a result of its statement.”

In addition, CGE has reiterated its support for existing government policy and guidelines on the Covid-19 jabs.

“We encourage South Africans to exercise their right to access information and to take necessary steps to increase their understanding, through available medical information and expertise, of the risks posed by the Covid 19 pandemic as well as the benefits of vaccination,” CGE concluded.

