Covid-19

Committee chair on transport calls on long distance drivers and travellers to take vaccine

By Nompilo Zulu
HARARE, ZIMBABWE - DECEMBER 01: A nurse administers Sinopharm covid 19 vaccine at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals on December 01, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is among the southern African countries facing travel bans after the Omicron Covid-19 variant was first reported in neighboring South Africa. Its president Emmerson Mnangagwa said all returning residents to undergo PCR testing and quarantine at their own cost even with negative PCR test whilst the vice president urged people not to panic, and said the country's vaccination program - which has the goal of inoculating 60% of Zimbabweans by year's end - would prepare it for another wave of infections. Zimbabwe has fully inoculated around 2.8 million people since February, about 20% of its population. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mosebenzi Zwane, has called on long-distance drivers and travellers to make use of vaccination sites that will be put next to roadblocks.

The Department of Health announced on Thursday that it intended to enhance vaccination by using pop-up vaccination sites where there are roadblocks.

Zwane said the committee supported this initiative as it could potentially play a dual role, as the drivers and their passengers will get vaccinated while resting during their trip.

Zwane further added that the committee noted all the road safety initiatives and said the increased visibility of law enforcement on the roads remained a priority.

He called on all road travellers to ensure that they observe all Covid-19 protocols as the speed with which the Omicron variant moves is very fast.

“Travellers ought to observe all protocols at all times and should regard themselves as potential carriers of this virus,” Zwane said further wishing all the road users a happy and safe festive season.

