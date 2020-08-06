First group of health experts from WHO arrive in SA

The World Health Organization (WHO) said today, the first members of a surge team of health experts have touched down in South Africa to help the country fight COVID-19.

WHO in a statement said after their arrival, the WHO surge team went into quarantine in line with South Africa’s regulations and that a second group of experts will be deployed next week.

“As the impact of the virus intensifies in a number of hotspots in Africa, so too are WHO’s efforts,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “At the request of the South African government, our experts will be embedded with the national response teams, working closely with local public health officials to address some of the urgent challenges the country is currently facing.”

South Africa is among the five countries in the world most affected by COVID-19. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize this week said WHO had agreed to send 43 senior experts from across the globe to assist South Africa to aid the country in its fight against the deadly virus.

Author



Kabelo Khumalo