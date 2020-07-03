Covid-19

Imbewu shuts down production

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Another soapie has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This time it’s the e.tv popular soapie Imbewu. They reported their first positive case and have shut down production. 

According to channel publicist, Lerato Maboi, the KZN local production the premises has been closed and the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members is underway.

“The set will undergo deep cleaning to further minimize the risk of contamination, as per COVID-19 protocols.

“In respecting the privacy of our talent, cast and crew’s medical and health matters, we will not be issuing the names of any affected individuals.

“The health of affected employees will be monitored over time, and filming will resume when it is safe to do so as set out by health authorities,” said Maboi. 

Last week e.tv confirmed that other productions such as Rhythm City and Scandal had to halt production due to positive cases reported. 

“All COVID-19, Level 3 protocols, and guidelines will once again be adhered to with stringent controls once the required cast and crew are back on set,” said Maboi in a statement.

