Isono on a production break

The upcoming star-studded telenovela Isono has been put on a production break due to the COVID-19 surge in the country.

The BET Africa drama brags stars like Nthati Moshesh, Rami Chuene, Senzo Radebe and Anga Makubalo.

Clive Morris Production announced on Twitter that the production will be placed on hold until further notice.

“Due to ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 in our country, & the fact that we’ve entered a peak phase, we’ve made a decision to temporarily suspend production on the set of ISONO. Cast & crew’s health and safety remain our 1st priority,” reads the notice.

The temporary suspension has caused a delay in the premiere of the show and will be moved to a later date.

Isono, which loosely translates to The Sin, is a BET Africa’s first original drama series and looks into revealing dark secrets in the family.

BET Africa wrote: “As a result of the temporary production suspension, the #IsonoBET premiere date has been postponed. Brace yourself for the #BETAfricaOriginal coming soon to @dstv channel 129. Re Ya Boya Nou Nou.”

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo