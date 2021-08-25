REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Covid-19

Joburg go and get your jab at the SABC Pop-Up vaccination site

By Sunday World
Ronnie Ntsie, general worker of Clapham High School receives his vaccination against COVID-19 at the Pretoria North City Hall on June 23, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier)

Johannesburg – In efforts to expand the vaccination drive and reach as many eligible persons as possible the Gauteng Provincial Government, together with the SABC will on Thursday, 26 August 2021, unveil a pop-up vaccination site at the SABC’s Auckland Park campus.

The Gauteng mobile vaccination team will be stopping by the SABC Pop-Up site in SABC Radio Park, Auckland Park on 26 – 28 August.

The opening of the vaccination site will offer both walk-in and drive-through services.

Group Chief Executive Officer of the SABC Madoda Mxakwe welcomed the initiative and said, “This is one of the great partnerships we have entered into with the Gauteng Provincial Government as we have a collective responsibility to fight Covid-19. We have committed our resources as a public service broadcaster to ensure that South Africans have one more added facility. It is our wish that through this partnership this service will be extended to other SABC offices.”

Mxakwe’s sentiments were echoed by the Acting Director General at GPG Thabo Masebe who pointed out that the provincial government has sought to forge relations across sectors to ensure that the vaccination programme reaches every comer of the province.

“Part of our strategy to ramp up the vaccination drive is to work closely with all institutions that are able to help government expand its reach. The SABC as a public broadcaster through its multiple platforms offers an opportunity to ensure that we empower communities with messages that help them to appreciate the importance of vaccines and that through vaccination we are able to minimise severe illness and hospitalisation.”

All persons who are 18 years and older are invited to visit the SABC pop­ site or their nearest vaccination site to get vaccinated. The vaccination teams will help register people on the spot.

The public will also get a chance to meet some of their favourite on air personalities as they get vaccinated.

Sunday World

