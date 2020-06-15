KZN govt warns liquor license holders against selling alcohol on June 16

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has issued a stern warning to tavern owners not to sell alcohol tomorrow as the country observes June 16.

KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said inspections will continue throughout the province which has 8 000 liquor licence holders.

“Tomorrow, we will pay tribute to young people who laid down their lives in order for me and you to be free. We will also reflect on programmes that are aimed at ensuring that young people continue to be the motor-force of change,” Dube-Ncube said.

“As we move forward, I wish to reiterate once again that where any licence holder is found to have violated any of the provisions contained in the regulations or the sale of liquor in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Licensing Act, the KZN liquor authority will recommend the suspension of the licence until the end of lockdown or for three months,” she added.

According to the lockdown regulations, the sale of liquor is prohibited on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays.

Kabelo Khumalo